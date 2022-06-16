Drew McIntyre wants to team up with Riddle to take the Unified Tag Team titles from The Usos

Drew McIntyre has said that he would like to team up with Riddle to take on The Usos for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

The Scottish Warrior faced off against his old rival Sheamus on last week's episode of SmackDown. The men were competing for the chance to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match. The bout ended in a no-contest, meaning neither of them qualified, for now.

Earlier on the same episode, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn for the right to face Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on this week's edition of the blue brand. McIntyre recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he was asked who would be the perfect partner for him to take the Unified WWE Tag Team title off The Usos. Naming the Original Bro, he had this to say -

"I'll go with Riddle, just for what's going on with himself and The Bloodline right now, what he did to Randy, and our short time working together as RK-McBro. He's capable and he's showing it right now of more that just being the goofy guy. He's very physical and very intense. And if you push him, he's gonna knock in your butt. So together, we'll be a really cool tag team" (39:03 to 39:24)

Drew McIntyre teamed up with RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash this year against The Bloodline in a losing effort.

Drew McIntyre recently took time to reflect on himself from eight years ago

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to reflect on his journey since 2014. The year marked the Scottish Superstar's first release from WWE.

On June 12, 2014, McIntyre was fired from the company after 5 underwhelming years on the main roster. He returned to NXT in 2017, winning the NXT Championship, the Royal Rumble in 2020, and defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event on Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

Eight years following his release in 2014, he main evented a WWE live event in Albuquerque, NM. McIntyre is also slated to challenge for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in September's Clash At The Castle premium live event. Reflecting on his path back to the main event, he posted this on Instagram:

Despite Drew McIntyre being a two-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and a main eventer at the Showcase of the Immortals, his best years may still be ahead of him. It is all but confirmed that The Scottish Psychopath will go down as one of the greats of this era and fulfill the promise Vince McMahon made while introducing him on SmackDown in 2009.

