Drew McIntyre reacts to fans' unhappy reaction regarding his WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre responded to fans on social media after many were disappointed that the Scottish superstar will face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Champion has been one of the biggest stars in the company since making his return in 2017. With such a strong following, many were hoping for the Scotsman to be in another marquee main event match at this year's WrestleMania.

However, reports confirmed Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at this year's Show of Shows. Although some fans weren't happy about the matchup, McIntyre took to Twitter to say this was the match he wanted:

“I just read about it on the internet like everybody else, about 10 minutes ago, but that’s OK, that’s the match I wanted. I thought I was going to have to, you know, jump through some hoops, play some games, cut some deals under the table, pass some money to some people, but the match is official. That means Corbin is going to be worrying about this match from now until ‘Mania.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



Corbin is a hell of a competitor, however he’s proved to be about as smart as he is funny picking a fight with me.



#WrestleMania I’ve seen your responses and I appreciate the support. I’m in this industry to win titles and be in marquee fights, my time will come again.Corbin is a hell of a competitor, however he’s proved to be about as smart as he is funny picking a fight with me. I’ve seen your responses and I appreciate the support. I’m in this industry to win titles and be in marquee fights, my time will come again. Corbin is a hell of a competitor, however he’s proved to be about as smart as he is funny picking a fight with me. #WrestleMania https://t.co/uPvlcMamr2

After injuring Drew McIntyre's neck and sending Madcap Moss to do his dirty work, Corbin will have nowhere to run when the two face off at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Drew McIntyre on the Madcap Moss injury scare at Elimination Chamber

Harry Williams @Harry_Williams Madcap Moss got absolutely spiked on his head. Somehow he got up and carried on thirty seconds later. #WWEChamber Madcap Moss got absolutely spiked on his head. Somehow he got up and carried on thirty seconds later. #WWEChamber https://t.co/P32FtDKZ4D

Drew McIntyre's most recent premium live event match was against Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Drew won the bout, but the biggest takeaway came when he attempted to execute his signature reverse Alabama Slam. The move led to a scary moment when Moss tucked his head, landing directly on top of his head.

During a conversation on the podcast The Kliq, McIntyre spoke of his reaction to Moss' accidental landing:

“I didn’t realize how bad it was, but I saw the clip back. I understand that, let’s just say, he zigged when he should have zagged. The move didn’t go the way it’s supposed to go. I was aware of that, but I did not realize how bad it was. The fact that, you know, he was okay. I did double-check that. I could see it in his eyes he was good. He was double-checking to make sure he could finish the match and after the fact, the necessary precautions were taken, and thankfully now he’s all good.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

With Madcap Moss in Drew McIntyre's rear-view mirror, the Scotsman is now entirely focused on facing Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

