Drew McIntyre will speak to the WWE Universe tonight on RAW

The WWE Universe has been in a tailspin all afternoon ever since the company announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed into quarantine.

What WWE now has planned for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW is up in the air. However, the company has confirmed that McIntyre will address the WWE Universe tonight on RAW.

WWE made the following announcement on social media.

"Following the announcement of the WWE Champion testing positive for COVID-19, we can confirm @DMcIntyreWWE will make his first comments tonight on #WWERaw"

What will Drew McIntyre have to say tonight on WWE RAW?

How McIntyre will speak to the WWE Universe tonight on Monday Night RAW is currently unknown. You would have to guess that McIntyre has recorded a video message on his cell phone from quarantine that will air tonight on the show.

No other way could be considered safe by any stretch of the imagination, so this is the only course of action that makes sense. Obviously, McIntyre will not actually be live in the WWE ThunderDome tonight as it would endanger the entire RAW roster in the process.

McIntyre was scheduled to face Randy Orton in the main event of RAW tonight. While that match is obviously no longer happening, WWE plans to keep Orton in tonight's main event against an opponent that has yet to be announced.

As of this writing, McIntyre is still scheduled to face Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 31. Keep checking back to Sportskeeda for the very latest regarding McIntyre.

