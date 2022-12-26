Drew McIntyre wishes his number one fan a Merry Christmas

Drew McIntyre, a former two-time WWE Champion, has been absent from weekly television recently. But that didn't stop him from wishing a Merry Christmas to his number one fan.

Drew McIntyre has been medically disqualified as a result of an injury and is no longer appearing on WWE television. It was also reported that he was supposed to compete in a tag team match with Kevin Owens against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at a December 26th live event, but the Scottish Warrior has yet to be cleared to compete.

Despite being physically separated from his fans, the Scottish Warrior remains in holiday spirits and has maintained contact with his loyal fans. On Twitter, McIntyre wished a young fan, who was holding an action figure of him, a Merry Christmas.

"Merrrryyyyy Christmassssssss"

This is a truly heartwarming gesture from the former WWE Champion, and it appears that he is very connected to his fans and serves as an inspiration to children worldwide.

Drew McIntyre also sent season's greetings to other fans on Twitter

Drew McIntyre is very connected to his fans and appreciates it when they show their support for him, whether it's by attending a concert to meet him or purchasing merchandise displaying their love and support for him.

The Scottish Warrior wished his fans a Merry Christmas by retweeting their posts with his action figures and informed them that he is very connected to everyone in spirit, despite being medically disqualified to meet them in person.

McIntyre has been absent from WWE television recently, and it is unclear when he will make his long-awaited return. The Royal Rumble is coming up next month, and it would be a treat for fans to see the former two-time WWE Champion compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Only time will tell when the Scottish Warrior returns, but he will be greeted warmly by his fans and will continue to be loved and supported as he strives for success in WWE.

