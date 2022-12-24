Former WWE Champion reportedly pulled from WWE Live Event

WWE will hold a Live Event on December 26th, 2022, which will be the company's post-Christmas show. Drew McIntyre was scheduled to compete in that event, but according to reports, he will not compete.

Drew McIntyre had a feud with The Bloodline following his defeat at Clash of the Castle due to interference from a debuting Solo Sikoa. Following that, The Scottish Warrior competed in a grueling War Games match at Survivor Series against the Bloodline alongside The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens. The Scottish Warrior was set to compete in an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against the Usos, teaming up with his long-time friend Sheamus. But he was medically disqualified and has been absent from WWE television.

Drew McIntyre was scheduled to compete at the main event of the Live Event on December 26 at Madison Square Garden alongside Kevin Owens against the Usos. However, PWInsider has reported that McIntyre will not be competing because he is still not medically cleared to compete in the Live Event. Braun Strowman, the Monster of All Monsters, will take McIntyre's place.

"WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place."

It will be interesting to see when the Scottish Warrior makes a comeback to WWE and re-establishes his dominance over the SmackDown roster.

26th December edition of WWE RAW will be a special edition

It was previously reported that the live broadcast of Monday Night RAW, was scheduled for December 26 from Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena. Monday Night RAW is scheduled to air the day after Christmas, according to PWInsider. So the brand took an unusual step and some plans have been altered.

RAW appears to be airing a special, previously-taped holiday edition next week, which would be an intriguing and unusual move for the company. The SmackDown brand will be in New York City for a non-televised Live Event at Madison Square Garden, while the RAW roster will be in Columbus for the same event.

