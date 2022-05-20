"It just seems like such a dream situation" – Drew McIntyre on WWE making history in the United Kingdom

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the company's upcoming historic premium live event in the United Kingdom.

WWE announced last month that they'd be running a premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3. The name of the event was later revealed as Clash at the Castle.

The Scotsman led the charge and was one of the driving forces behind the company hosting a special show in the UK after 30 years.

Speaking about the historic event on Eat Sleep Suplex Retweet podcast, McIntyre called WWE's decision to hold a stadium show in the UK a "dream situation."

“It just seems like such a dream situation. It's something I've talked about, as I'm sure you know, for years now and ranting and raving about it happening. It got to the point where it was indicated to me that something may be happening because something may be getting talked about."

McIntyre added that he kept pushing for the show, which led to him meeting the people in charge:

“I kept doing my thing and shooting about it, and then eventually you get the chance to meet people directly involved - and again, that's a possibility, really a possibility, but you never truly believe it's going to happen until it's official." (H/T: dailystar)

Drew McIntyre believes the WWE event in the United Kingdom is going to be huge

Drew McIntyre continued to talk about the historic show, stating that he couldn't believe it was happening after the announcement came out:

“This is WWE, I've seen things come down to the wire and fall apart at the last second, but when the public announcement came out, I just sit there and I couldn't believe it was happening.”

The Scotsman also credited the WWE team for making the event a possibility before stating that it would be "huge."

“If I had probably a part to do with it, that's great, but it's also our amazing team at WWE working so hard to make it happen - but it's happening and I don't care how it happens, I just care that it happens and I care it's gonna be huge.”

Drew McIntyre has stated his desire to face Roman Reigns at the Clash of the Castle in the past. The former NXT Champion has also been involved in a war of words with boxing star Tyson Fury and could also lock horns at the event.

