WWE officially unveils name of UK stadium event

WWE has officially unveiled the name of its upcoming UK stadium show, which is set to take place in Cardiff, Wales.

This will be the first premium live event to be held in the United Kingdom since 1992's SummerSlam. The show is scheduled for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. It will be held in Principality Stadium.

The name of the upcoming event has been revealed as WWE Clash at the Castle. Tickets for the show will be available on Friday, May 20.

Drew McIntyre wants to face Roman Reigns for the Unidisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle

The Head of The Table has been the top champion in the company for nearly two years, and it doesn't seem like he'll be dropping the titles anytime soon. However, Drew McIntyre wants to be the one to dethrone him.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, The Scottish Warrior chose a match with Roman Reigns over a match with Tyson Fury in Cardiff.

"When it comes to Tyson, I see the ball is in his court. You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead. My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening. And the tickets are fighting off the shelf, so get them soon," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre won his first world title in the company in front of zero fans. The UK is the perfect place for him to recapture the title, as he'll finally get his moment in front of a live crowd - likely with friends, family, and plenty of his countrymen in attendance.

