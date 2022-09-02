"A lot of reasons" – Former WWE Champion recalls John Laurinaitis' excuses for not doing a UK show

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke about the plausible excuses he received while asking top officials about doing a stadium event in the UK.

McIntyre will become a part of history when he collides with Roman Reigns in the main event of Clash in the Castle - UK's first WWE stadium event in 30 years. The Scottish Warrior has been making PR appearances all week ahead of his epic encounter.

McIntyre made a special appearance on the After the Bell podcast this week. He spoke about being grateful for the opportunity to main event a UK Stadium event. He also recalled his conversations with management over the years, asking them why the company stopped doing significant shows across the pond.

Here's what McIntyre had to say:

"I remember I was 22 years old. I was in Talent Relations, I believe it was John Laurinaitis at that time. I asked him why don't we do these UK Stadium shows. 'Oh logistics Drew, time difference, a lot of reasons. Okay. As the years passed, I started asking more questions. Why can't we do this show? Started to do more shows across the world. Again, I started to get the same excuses."

He further detailed the alleged hurdles in organizing a major show in the UK previously:

"It got to the point where he had the Network and we started doing these big supershows across the world. We did one in 2018 in Australia and that's the time where I said, 'Come on, Australia!' There's no where with a crazier time difference than Australia." (28:38 - 29:10)

Bret Hart and The British Bulldog main evented WWE's last major stadium show in the UK

It was back at SummerSlam 1992 when WWE sold out a stadium for a major show in the UK. The event featured numerous significant stars of the company, including The Legion of Doom, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Macho Man Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior.

The main event was contested between Intercontinental Champion Bret Hart and The British Bulldog. The two legends put on a stellar matchup that ended with the British star winning the coveted title and the fans going up in jubilation.

