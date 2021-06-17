'There's never been a forbidden door' - Drew McIntyre on WWE working with other wrestling promotions (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre takes on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley this weekend inside Hell in a Cell. To promote the match, he caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive interview.

Drew McIntyre discusses the idea of WWE working with other pro wrestling companies

When we brought up the fact that the 'forbidden door' may have been opened with Chris Jericho appearing on the Steve Austin podcast, Drew McIntyre said there was no such thing. These were his comments:

"There's never been a forbidden door as such. I think it's just if this makes sense for our company and for everybody else then WWE's always going to do business and that's what we're all about. So I would love for it to make sense. I'm going to keep trying to find reasons for it to make sense business wise."

This ties in with what noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about NJPW exclusively working with WWE:

In what could end up being among the biggest wrestling stories of the year, or a non-story, depending on the end result, Nick Khan has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about WWE being the exclusive American partner with the promotion," noted Meltzer.

Could you plausibly see WWE working with another pro wrestling promotion for a Super-card at some point? Could WWE and NJPW outshine the ongoing AEW and IMPACT Wrestling partnership?

