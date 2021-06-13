'Drew wants to take my spot' - WWE veteran on Drew McIntyre

It took Bobby Lashley 16 years in the business to finally become WWE Champion. He did so by beating The Miz and has successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre twice already. However, the All-Mighty is set to face Drew McIntyre once again at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The #WWEChampionship will be on the line INSIDE Hell in a Cell as @DMcIntyreWWE battles @fightbobby at #HIAC!



Who will have the advantage inside the legendary structure?https://t.co/i7UShp2G4T — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have had a storied past. Not only have the two veterans been in multiple battles in WWE, but they had an amazing program when they were both a part of TNA as well.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Illustrated in their latest edition, Bobby Lashley discussed his equation with Drew McIntyre. Remembering his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, the WWE Champion said that he has always enjoyed working with Drew McIntyre.

''Some guys are content with being number two—as they should be, because, in order to be number one, you have to go through me. But Drew is not that guy. Drew wants to take my spot. Drew will come out swinging, and I appreciate that. I enjoy those kind of fights,'' said Lashley

Will Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell?

Drew McIntyre is set to get his third shot at Lashley's WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell this month. However, a clause has been added to their match this time stating that if McIntyre loses, he will get no more opportunities at the WWE Championship until Lashley is champion.

Though Drew McIntyre is a fan-favorite, the feud between Lashley and McIntyre has gone on for too long and fans want to see Lashley face new challengers now. It is likely that WWE will keep the title on Lashley at Hell in a Cell and McIntyre will be moved to a program with Jinder Mahal.

What do you make of the feud between Lashly and McIntyre? Who would you like to see Bobby Lashley face next? Tell us in the comments.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun