Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley's contract signing is complete; New stipulation and championship implications included

It was decided last week that Drew McIntyre would challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. The Scottish Warrior defeated Kofi Kingston to once again become the No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

It was announced later that week that there would be a contract signing for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. That contract signing has come and gone, and there are some interesting points to take away from it.

First, the All Mighty Bobby Lashley expressed his concern regarding the fact that Drew McIntyre has received championship opportunity after championship opportunity.

As such, the WWE Champion demanded that if Drew McIntyre is to lose at Hell in a Cell, then he could never challenge Lashley for the title ever again.

McIntyre agreed to this new clause without hesitation, and even suggested a clause of his own. He made it clear that he wanted no interference and challenged Lashley to a match inside Hell in a Cell.

Drew McIntyre will now meet Bobby Lashley inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship, in what could possibly be his last title match as a challenger against the All Mighty.

Drew McIntyre has an idea of who his next challenger will be if he wins the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre would love to give Kofi Kingston a championship opportunity

Drew McIntyre may not be WWE Champion yet, but he is already considering potential challengers once he recaptures the title.

The Scottish Warrior recently appeared on a T-Mobile Center video, where he confirmed that he would love to face Kofi Kingston in a match for the WWE Championship. In fact, after he wins the title back at Hell in a Cell, he made it clear that Kingston would be getting the first crack at him.

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre have faced each other in the past, long before Kofi joined the New Day, and during McIntyre's first run with WWE. They even faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship.

