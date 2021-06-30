Drunk man completes crazy dare by legally changing his name to 'John Cena'

Brace yourselves for what is easily the wackiest story you'll hear all day, and it features none other than John Cena. Not the 16-time WWE champion but a 23-year-old restaurant shift leader from Bradford, UK, who legally changed his name to John Cena during a drunken night out with friends.

The Sun ran a story on Bradford's very own John Cena!

Lewis Oldfield and his friends were 'play-wrestling' after a few drinks, which included mimicking the entrance announcements of WWE superstars.

Oldfield recalled that his buddy was doing a John Cena introduction, and before Lewis knew it, he received a dare to alter his name legally.

Here's what he had to say about the incident:

"We'd had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE, and one of my friends was introducing John Cena. "One thing led to another, and they dared me to change my name to John Cena."

'I'm going to keep it' - Oldfield has decided to keep the 'John Cena' name

John Cena, fka Lewis Oldfield.

Oldfield initially thought about getting John Cena's name tattooed on his body, but he is a man who always completed his dares, however foolish they may sound.

While the new John Cena in town got a laugh out of his mother over the name-change procedure, he is yet to inform his 'serious' father about the incident.

Oldfield confirmed that he would continue as 'John Cena' as he has no problems sharing the same name as one of WWE's most successful personalities. The hilarious aspect of this entire scenario is that Oldfield has never been a wrestling fan.

"I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares, so I just did it. I'm not even a wrestling fan!"

"My mum couldn't stop laughing at me when she found out. My dad's more serious, so I've not told him yet. I actually don't mind the name, so I'm going to keep it."

Oldfield spent 40 pounds on six deed poll documents to provide proof to the banks and other organizations. He spent an additional 75 pounds to get a new passport under the name 'John Cena.' Talk about committing to questionable decisions!

It will be interesting to see how long England's John Cena waits before reverting to his old name. If you're wondering about the real John Cena's WWE status, the veteran star is expected to return for a marquee SummerSlam match.

