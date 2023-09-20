"Dude is 80 and he’s burning the family legacy," "What must Steph and Shane think" - Fans blast Vince McMahon for reported backstage comments

Fans are displeased with Vince McMahon's reported comments about WWE stagnating in recent months in a backstage meeting.

McMahon shockingly announced the global juggernaut's sale to Endeavor Group in April following WrestleMania 39. The deal was finalized a few days back, with WWE and UFC merging to become a single entity. Since then, there have been rumors and reports about how things are progressing and taking shape in the company under the new leadership.

The latest report from Fightful Select gives a peek into a backstage meeting where Vince McMahon allegedly said that WWE was stagnating of late and how the merger was necessary to bring things back on track for the company.

It was noted that this led to an internal belief that McMahon made the deal solely to take control of WWE after he retired in 2022 amid hush money allegations.

Fans have reacted to these rumors in droves ever since, with most expressing their disappointment at Vince McMahon's alleged comments. Many even lashed out at the 78-year-old legend for doing everything to regain control of the empire he built over the last decades.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Maven on Vince McMahon not handing WWE over to Stephanie and Shane McMahon.

In a recent interaction with fans on his popular YouTube channel, Maven spoke about Vince McMahon selling WWE to Endeavor.

He said he was stunned to see McMahon letting go of WWE instead of handing it over to his children, Stephanie and Shane McMahon. However, Maven added that he understands that McMahon's decision was strictly business.

"Shocking. Like, literally shocking. I was more convinced the Sun wouldn't come up tomorrow than Vince would ever let anyone have his baby. So it's stunning for two parts, and the first part is, I'm shocked Vince would ever give up control and I'm shocked that he would ever not pass on the company to to Steph or to Shane. That just blows my mind. Yeah, that said, business is business and I understand that you have to do what's best at the moment," said Maven.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Stephanie and Shane McMahon will return to WWE in any capacity, whether it's a backstage or on-screen role.

What do you make of Vince McMahon's alleged opinion about WWE stagnating? Sound off in the comments section below.