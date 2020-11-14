Dustin Rhodes reacts to Zelina Vega's WWE release

Zelina Vega was released from WWE just a few hours before this week's episode of SmackDown went on the air. The news of her release has sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling community and a lot of them have reacted to her sudden release.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes also reacted to the news of Zelina Vega getting released from her WWE contract. A fan wanted to know Rhodes' thoughts on Vega getting released and also asked if he would like to see her in AEW someday.

Rhodes said that Zelina Vega is a "sweet lady" and that he feels bad for her but did not specify if he would like to see her in AEW in the future.

Sucks. I feel bad for her. Sweet lady https://t.co/dC39L5I1D3 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 14, 2020

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation as to why Vega was released but backstage reports indicate that her support for unionization was probably met with disapproval from the higher-ups in WWE which led to her release.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Vega released a statement following her release where she thanked the WWE Universe and everyone involved in the company that helped her through her journey.

Zelina Vega's time in WWE

After signing with WWE in 2017, Zelina Vega paired up with Andrade as his manager and the eventual partnership helped El Edolo to become an NXT Champion. After that, both Vega and Andrade moved on to the main roster.

It was only recently in this year that Vega dismissed her managerial duties and was pushed as a singles competitor and challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. As a part of the 2020 WWE Draft, she was drafted to SmackDown.