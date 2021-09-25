"She’s fighting it" - Former WWE manager on Becky Lynch's heel run (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch made a surprising return to WWE at SummerSlam, where she made quick work of Bianca Belair and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This return was unexpected, but Lynch's journey since she came back has been even more shocking. While the majority of fans expected her to return as a face, considering her popularity, she returned as a heel. That being said, she is still receiving a good amount of cheer from the crowd.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell addressed the issue on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest episode of Smack Talk.

“Well my views on Becky Lynch is half the people still kind of like her," said Mantell. "She’s trying to be a heel, but they won’t let her. She’s fighting almost a battle that you can’t win or you might win it. But she has had those devout fans for the last year or so."

"She has those devout fans, and now she’s trying to get them mad at her, but they’re not going along with it," Mantell added. "She’s fighting it and fighting it, but the crowd is fighting back at her. And that’s why it’s gonna take time and it may never get done."

You can watch the full episode below:

Becky Lynch is about to defend her title at WWE Extreme Rules

Becky Lynch is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules against Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE gained the upper hand on The Man on the go-home show ahead of the pay-per-view. In response, the reigning champion vowed to break the challenger.

It is also quite possible that Sasha Banks might get involved in the title match. After she lost the gold to Belair at Wrestlemania earlier this year, she never officially got a rematch for the title. The Boss was set to challenge Belair at SummerSlam, but she was pulled from of the show. Lynch subsequently replaced her, so she's still waiting to get another shot at the championship.

As reported earlier, Banks has been present backstage on SmackDown in recent weeks. It'll be interesting to see what role she plays in the title picture on the blue brand upon her return.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's heel run? Do you think she'll retain her title at Extreme Rules? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

