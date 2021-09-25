SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns laid out; Returning Superstar attacks Kevin Owens

Becky Lynch kicked off SmackDown before Extreme Rules, and after reminding us how she won the Women's Title back in record time, she said that no one threw her a party as they did for Bianca Belair last week.

Belair walked out after a bit of trash-talking from Becky and said we would not get a repeat of SummerSlam on Sunday. Becky fired back, and they argued about who among them was strong-EST before Lynch slapped Bianca in the face.

A brawl broke out and the champ went for the Manhandle Slam, but Bianca reversed it into the KOD and laid out Becky before walking out.

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Nakamura hung Apollo on the ropes for a running knee, but Crews dodged it and sent the Champ out of the ring before we headed for a break.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Apollo was in control, but Nakamura came back with a dropkick before getting a big series of kicks in.

The Champion hit a modified snap suplex on the ropes before getting a knee strike from the second rope for a near fall.

A few more kicks to the head later, Azeez tried to drag Apollo to safety, but Nakamura and Boogs attacked him before Rick hit a big suplex on the outside.

Back in the ring, Apollo tried to roll Nakamura up off the distraction, but the champ reversed it and picked up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews to retain Intercontinental Championship

King Nakamura retained his title in the opening match of SmackDown!

Grade: B

Montez Ford was in a backstage interview and called The Usos and Roman Reigns names. Roman was watching in his locker room and told Heyman to make a match between Montez and him tonight.

Heyman made the match official shortly after with Deville and Pierce before teasing something special in store for the upcoming Draft.

