×
Create
Notifications

SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns laid out; Returning Superstar attacks Kevin Owens

It wasn't a great night for The Tribal Chief on SmackDown
It wasn't a great night for The Tribal Chief on SmackDown
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 25, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Listicle

Becky Lynch kicked off SmackDown before Extreme Rules, and after reminding us how she won the Women's Title back in record time, she said that no one threw her a party as they did for Bianca Belair last week.

"No one threw me a party." - @BeckyLynchWWE

#SmackDown https://t.co/oppl6Yv4t1

Belair walked out after a bit of trash-talking from Becky and said we would not get a repeat of SummerSlam on Sunday. Becky fired back, and they argued about who among them was strong-EST before Lynch slapped Bianca in the face.

OH SNAP!

@BiancaBelairWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/habXKXZra6

A brawl broke out and the champ went for the Manhandle Slam, but Bianca reversed it into the KOD and laid out Becky before walking out.

😮💋💀

#SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/c4MUwdJAaJ

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

.@rickboogswwe had @ShinsukeN’s back during the battle against @WWEApollo! #SmackDown @CommanderAzeez https://t.co/EgH0wPa8pw

Nakamura hung Apollo on the ropes for a running knee, but Crews dodged it and sent the Champ out of the ring before we headed for a break.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Apollo was in control, but Nakamura came back with a dropkick before getting a big series of kicks in.

King stuff.

#SmackDown #ICTitle @ShinsukeN https://t.co/QfDGYCJrRU

The Champion hit a modified snap suplex on the ropes before getting a knee strike from the second rope for a near fall.

A few more kicks to the head later, Azeez tried to drag Apollo to safety, but Nakamura and Boogs attacked him before Rick hit a big suplex on the outside.

.@rickboogswwe got @CommanderAzeez up! 🤯

#SmackDown #ICTitle https://t.co/Y0PGSbvh0x

Back in the ring, Apollo tried to roll Nakamura up off the distraction, but the champ reversed it and picked up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews to retain Intercontinental Championship

King Nakamura retained his title in the opening match of SmackDown!
King Nakamura retained his title in the opening match of SmackDown!

Grade: B

"Come Sunday, we're gonna take the Title from the @WWEUsos."

#SmackDown #StreetProfits @MontezFordWWE https://t.co/bPeZpZ8pUd

Montez Ford was in a backstage interview and called The Usos and Roman Reigns names. Roman was watching in his locker room and told Heyman to make a match between Montez and him tonight.

Never disrespect #TheBloodline...

@WWERomanReigns wants @MontezFordWWE in a match TONIGHT on #SmackDown!

@HeymanHustle https://t.co/wL1qqpxTqV

Heyman made the match official shortly after with Deville and Pierce before teasing something special in store for the upcoming Draft.

1 / 5 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी