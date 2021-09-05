Backstage update on Sasha Banks - Reports

Sasha Banks was present backstage on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, but did not make an appearance on the show, as per a report by Fightful Select.

The Boss was set to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but was pulled from the card at the last minute. She hasn't wrestled since the WWE Supershow on August 7th.

As of this writing, there is no clarity on why she was pulled from the Biggest Party of the Summer. It was reported earlier that Sasha Banks will be returning to next week's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. But nothing is concrete as of now.

Sasha Banks was replaced by Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

As stated earlier, Sasha Banks was set to clash with Bianca Belair in a much anticipated WrestleMania rematch. Despite reports coming out that she won't be a part of SummerSlam, WWE continued to advertise the match right up until Bianca made her entrance.

Let’s light it up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UvaPowetCf — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 19, 2021

It was then announced that Banks was pulled from the match due to "unforeseen circumstances" and was replaced by Carmella. However, it was a ruse to set up the long-awaited return of Becky Lynch who attacked Carmella.

The Man then went on to squash The EST in just 27 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. With Becky holding the title, it will be interesting to see how the title picture on the SmackDown brand shapes up when The Boss makes her imminent return.

With the rumors of a draft coming up, it is quite possible that WWE could hold off her return and make her comeback on the red brand instead. All said and done, it is a good sign that Sasha has made her return, even if it's just backstage, as it suggests a return could be around the corner.

What do you think of the whole Sasha Banks situation? Which brand do you think she will make her return to? Who do you want to see her compete against? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Aashran Mahajan