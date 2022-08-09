"Triple H is going to be very political here"- Dutch Mantell believes 38-year-veteran is next in line to leave WWE

Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter, believes Kevin Dunn's days are numbered in WWE under the new regime of Triple H.

Dunn first joined WWE in the mid-80s and has been producing the promotion's television product ever since. Since Vince McMahon announced his retirement last month, there has been a growing assumption that much of the old guard will be let go under the new hierarchy.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell stated that he believes Kevin Dunn won't be fired from his position, but that Triple H will apply pressure to demonstrate that things have changed within the company:

"Triple H is going to be very political here. He's going to play the sides against the middle, and they're going to come to Kevin. And I think first they'll try to make it a little bit uncomfortable for him and try to show everybody that he doesn't have the power he used to have. That's a personal feeling."

In the end, however, Mantell believes that Dunn will step down of his own accord:

"But I think what will happen, Kevin, he won't be released, because that would be almost the indignity of a lifetime for him, to be released from a company that he thinks in his mind, and maybe rightfully so, that he helped build. I think he'll just pick a date, and he'll say, well, like, my old friend Vince McMahon, time to move on." (3:01 - 3:54)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Dunn rubbed Triple H "the wrong way"

The last few weeks have seen a lot of shuffle in WWE's hierarchy. With Vince McMahon no longer at the helm, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were appointed as co-CEOs.

Meanwhile, Triple H resumed his old duties as EVP of Talent Relations and was also appointed as head of the company's creative department. Kevin Dunn's future has been up in the air since John Laurinaitis' reported departure.

During the same interview, Dutch Mantell stated that Kevin Dunn rubbed Hunter the wrong way, which could lead to his eventual departure:

"In the years that he [Kevin Dunn] was Vince's right-hand man, I think he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. I think one guy that he rubbed the wrong way was Triple H. I think he also rubbed Bruce Prichard the wrong way. I don't know how much power Bruce has now. But I think rubbing Triple H the wrong way is the same as rubbing Stephanie [McMahon] the wrong way. So because he had [power], he could overrule them, and they didn't like that." (1:35 - 2:09)

Recent reports speculate that Kevin Dunn is next in line to leave WWE. While nothing has been teased yet, if Dunn leaves, it will be another major change behind the scenes.

