"I think she plans on going to AEW" – WWE veteran believes Toni Storm is headed to Tony Khan's company (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts about Toni Storm's WWE exit.

According to reports, Toni Storm requested WWE for her release due to "burnout," which was granted by the company. Storm was last in action at a WWE live show, after which she took a flight home.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell gave his two cents on the recent events. The former WWE manager believes Storm won't throw her wrestling career away and has plans to go to AEW:

"I'm actually happy for her [ Storm]. She said I don't wanna do it because I don't wanna stress myself out. But you gotta think one thing, Tony Khan is there in Jacksonville...if she had a conversation with him, which is against rules. Being in contract with one company and you're talking to another company that's, uh, that is a breach of contract. But I think she may have had other problems. I'm happy for her if she's happier being at home. More power to her. But I don't think she's throwing her wrestling career away. I think she has plans on going to AEW. Yeah, I think they can only take so many. How much money is he gonna shell out for people to sit home?"

Toni Storm's full potential wasn't utilized by WWE

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral If you're surprised Toni Storm asked for her release, then you haven't been paying attention.



This woman was showcased like a STAR on NXT. Then she gets called up and put in catering for months only to feud with Charlotte Flair over pies.



Toni Storm signed with WWE in 2017 and made her debut as part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She became the second person to win the NXT UK Women's Championship.

The 26-year-old won the Mae Young Classic tournament in her second attempt. She was later moved from NXT UK to NXT before being called up to the main roster in July.

Storm debuted on SmackDown in July in a match against Zelina Vega. She also represented Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Before her WWE release, Storm was in a feud with Charlotte Flair. She received a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship on the Christmas Eve edition of the blue brand but lost the bout.

The former SmackDown Star was pictured chasing the 24/7 title during recent live events, which could have been the last straw for her in the company.

Where would you like to see Toni Storm compete next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

