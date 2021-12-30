Photo: Toni Storm chased 24/7 title at recent WWE live event

Toni Storm was among those chasing the 24/7 title belt during the latest WWE live event in Tampa.

WWE recently had a live event in Tampa, where Toni Storm made a brief appearance. To many fans' utter disappointment, she was involved in the 24/7 title picture and was seen chasing the belt.

PWInsider reported that Toni Storm and Aliyah attempted to pin Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 title at the live event. Here's the full report:

"There was some commotion backstage as a camera is shown on 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. She is surprised by Aliyah and Toni Storm. They both attempt to pin her with roll ups but as she takes off she runs into Drew Gulak who falls on her and there is a referee who starts to make the count. Drew was confused and Dana runs off with Toni and Aliyah behind. They make their way out to the ring for the same type of shenanigans but Dana Brooke escapes the night again still 24/7 champion," wrote Ashley Colton of PWinsider.

Check out some pictures from the show below, which confirm Colton's report:

WWE reportedly granted Toni Storm her release after she requested the same. Before her surprise departure from the company, she was involved in the SmackDown Women's title picture.

Toni Storm lost the SmackDown Women's title feud to Charlotte Flair before release

Toni Storm spent the better part of her main roster stint in catering. She was eventually put on TV and kicked off a feud with Charlotte Flair over the SmackDown Women's title.

Storm's first singles outing with Flair ended with a DQ victory. The duo competed in a SmackDown Women's title match on the December 17, 2021 taping of SmackDown. "The Queen" was victorious this time around.

Before requesting her release, Toni Storm competed in several title matches against Flair and Sasha Banks at WWE's recent live events. One wonders if being put in the 24/7 title picture was the reason behind Toni Storm's decision to part ways with the company.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of WWE making Toni Storm chase the 24/7 title? Let us know in the comments below!

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy