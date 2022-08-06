"You don't need all those people"- Dutch Mantell believes WWE does not need former stars back (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the company bringing back former stars recently.

The shuffle in WWE's hierarchy has resulted in the promotion bringing back multiple formerly released stars. With Triple H now in charge of the company's creative team, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bourdeaux have returned to their old abode.

Speaking about the matter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stressed that WWE could do well with their current roster and does not need to add new talent:

"If you got good creative, you don't need all those people. [If] You got good creative, you can create things with your own group, and anybody that can’t do that doesn’t need to be in the wrestling business, basically. Because you could take a small group and tell some hellacious stories. It's like seeing a movie with stars you've never seen before. If the movie is good enough, you don't mind the stars. Because now you're seeing that guy is the star or this guy's a star. You don't have your A-Listers there, you have B-listers, but that doesn't take away from the movie," the veteran said. (from 34:43 to 35:21)

Dutch Mantell believes Triple H will make changes in WWE's creative team

It seems Triple H has already started making changes to the wrestling promotion in his short stint as the company's creative director. Besides bringing back previously released stars like Kross and Dakota Kai, Hunter has also made significant changes to the presentation of weekly shows.

Dutch Mantell, who was hired by Triple H in 2013, recently stated that the company's creative team could undergo some major changes with Hunter taking over the reins.

“Vince [McMahon], he didn’t want creative people to really have a lot of wrestling knowledge. I think we’ll see an end to that too. I think Triple H will put people on creative who have knowledge of the wrestling business, which I always thought was a silly requirement anyway [when McMahon preferred writers without wrestling knowledge]," said Dutch.

Triple H's recent work as the creative head was met with a flurry of positive responses from fans. The wrestling community is hopeful that The Game could lead WWE back to its popularity of the famous Attitude Era.

What are your expectations from the company now that Triple H is in charge? Sound off in the comments below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from the article!

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far