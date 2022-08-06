"Triple H reverse snappin' the WWE Universe like he’s The Hulk" - Fans impressed with surprises on SmackDown's first show post-SummerSlam 2022

This week, WWE has executed an eventful show for SmackDown, including a huge surprise return.

This was the blue brand's first show since SummerSlam 2022. After an impressive showing at RAW, the creative team had a massive task at hand to end the week on a high note with a good SmackDown episode.

Two new #1 contenders were crowned on the show for different titles. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to win a shot at the Intercontinental Championship and will challenge Gunther for gold next week on SmackDown.

Additionally, Shayna Baszler won a huge Gauntlet Match to become the contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Next month, she will lock horns with Liv Morgan for the title at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

However, the biggest highlight of SmackDown was Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's return. They made their presence known during the main event of the show.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were involved in a confrontation to kickstart their title feud when the Scottish Warrior fell victim to a surprise attack from Kross. Scarlett also put an hourglass inside the ring, indicating Kross' intention to go after Roman Reigns.

Fans loved the turn of events on the blue brand and hailed Triple H for booking an exciting show. Many credited The Game for giving a second chance to those who weren't booked well before his regime, while others expressed their anticipation over the positive changes in the shows.

Rumored update on plans for Karrion Kross after his WWE return

The latest reports from Fightful Select claim that the creative team has huge plans for Karrion Kross following his return.

Reports suggest that Kross and Drew McIntyre could be involved in a feud with Roman Reigns, targeting one title each.

The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle's main event next month. However, those plans could change in the weeks leading up to the premium live event.

