"I think Cody needs to get the dog crap kicked out of him" – Former WWE manager books Cody Rhodes' return to WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell feels Cody Rhodes should manage a hard-fought win after taking a beating in his first match during a highly anticipated WWE return.

PWInsider recently broke the news that The American Nightmare signed with WWE 10-14 days ago and is expected to appear during WrestleMania weekend.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell detailed how he'd book Cody's return in WWE. The veteran said he'd bring Cody to TV on both brands to create an early buzz. He also spoke about how a WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins would play out:

"Well, I think I'd have him show up tonight and start the buzz early. Then he's going to be on RAW. Build the RAW audience. Then he's going to be back on SmackDown, maybe. If he's going against Seth, I'd have him maybe not go three minutes, not go 20, but maybe go say 10-12 minutes. I think Cody needs to get the dog crap kicked out of him, and then still win, slide over and take off. I know WWE doesn't like a little color, but I don't think that'd hurt him either. If he got the crap beat out of him to where he can't go, and then he reaches deep down and he pulls it out. End it 1-2-3 and he's out of that ring. And Seth Rollins can't believe it. If he sells, the people are going to get with him." (from 14:35 onwards)

You can watch the full episode here:

Cody Rhodes is expected to have a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

This past week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE was set to have Cody Rhodes square off with The Visionary Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins still doesn't have a spot on the WrestleMania card after he lost to Kevin Owens on RAW for the opportunity to host a talk show with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh