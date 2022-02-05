"They're channel changers" - WWE veteran slams SmackDown segment between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Former booker and respected veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared some strong opinions on the ongoing feud between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin. Mantell isn't a fan of the current character Corbin is suiting, and he further criticized the events that transpired on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following Drew McIntyre's return last week at the Royal Rumble, The Scottish Warrior addressed the crowd for the first time in over a month. However, he was interrupted by Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss, who intended to ambush him but failed. Instead, the former WWE Champion landed a crushing claymore on Moss, sending a strong message.

On the latest edition of this week's Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Dutch Mantell joined Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the segment between Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss:

"It sucked. I kinda used to like Corbin when he was broke, but now he puts that stupid hat on, he dresses up. He still looks like crap, and Madcap Moss - I don't even know where he came from. I never even knew of his existence before like six weeks ago. I don't see it. They're not funny anymore. They're irritating, they're channel changers. I don't get it." [28:24 - 28:59]

You can check out the full review in the video below where Dutch Mantell shares his thoughts and opinions on last night's action:

Drew McIntyre is already booked for Elimination Chamber

Following the interaction between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss last night on SmackDown, WWE announced that The Scottish Warrior will be going head-to-head with Moss in a singles match at the Elimination Chamber.

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Corbin & Madcap Moss has been going on for over two months. McIntyre first stepped into the ring against Moss at Day 1 where the former WWE Champion picked up a dominant win. However, following the match, Corbin and Moss attacked and injured McIntyre, putting him on the shelf for a month.

Drew made his return last week at the Royal Rumble and eliminated both Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. He is now set to face Moss again in two weeks' time.

What are your thoughts on this rivalry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande