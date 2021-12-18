"The worst in-ring segment I have ever seen" – Dutch Mantell destroys segment on this week's SmackDown (Exclusive)

The "Happy Talk" segment featuring Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on SmackDown drew flak from wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reviewed the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that aired from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

Mantell criticized the Happy Talk segment on this week's episode of SmackDown. He declared that it was one of the worst segments he had ever seen on TV. Mantell said the jokes weren't finding their mark, and even Drew McIntyre's appearance at the end couldn't salvage the segment:

"That's the worst in-ring segment I've ever seen. These jokes bombed, I didn't even know what he was talking about. It was just a bad, bad in-ring segment. Even Drew McIntyre coming out at the end couldn't save it. It is what it is, and it sucked."

Mantell added that having this segment at the one-hour mark must've caused a loss in viewership for the show's second hour:

"The top of the hour is where you don't want to lose them [viewers] because that's when they are switching. But I think when they saw Madcap and Corbin come out, they switched before the top of the hour."

You can watch the full video here:

Drew McIntyre attacked Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss this week on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior crashed the set of Happy Talk after Moss and Corbin stole Adam Pearce's desk with McIntyre's sword Angela still stuck in it.

The duo unsuccessfully tried to remove the sword, but it was wedged firmly in the desk. At that moment, McIntyre rushed to the ring and attacked Moss and Corbin. After asserting his dominance, Drew finally removed the sword from the desk.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh