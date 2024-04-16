Dutch Mantell decodes The Rock's cryptic gesture towards Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently offered his take on what The Rock may have subtly passed on to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL.

On the April 8, 2024, edition of RAW, The American Nightmare celebrated his win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, The Final Boss interrupted the moment and came face-to-face with Rhodes. The Hollywood megastar congratulated the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion before putting him on notice.

The Rock noted he would be gone for a while following WrestleMania, but upon his return, he would set his sights on Cody Rhodes again. Before the segment ended, The People's Champion pulled something out of his pocket and sneakily gave it to The American Nightmare. He mentioned that Rhodes did not have to open his hands to know what it was before telling him not to break his heart.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager speculated what The Rock might have gifted to Rhodes.

"Just for the lack of a better answer, I'd say it's a clock ticking down to when he [The Rock] gets back. And you could tell a clock in your hand just by the size of it. It'd be a round watch or something. Or I heard it could have been the watch that Dusty [Rhodes] pawned to send him [Cody] to acting school." [4:28 - 4:57]

Dutch Mantell believes that The Final Boss tracking down Dusty's original watch and gifting it to Cody would be a compelling storyline.

The Rock sent a message to his former WWE rival after WrestleMania 40

This year at The Showcase of the Immortals, John Cena made a shocking return to help Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns. The Cenation Leader delivered Attitude Adjustments to The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa before The Great One arrived in the ring.

The Rock and John Cena had a massive staredown before the former took out the latter with a Rock Bottom. On social media, The Final Boss posted a few pictures of him delivering the iconic finisher to Cena and mocked the latter's iconic "You Can't See Me!" catchphrase.

Only time will tell how the storyline involving The Bloodline unfolds after Solo Sikoa seemingly took control of the group on last week's SmackDown.

