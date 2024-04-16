The Rock taunts former rival ahead of WWE RAW

The Rock has delivered a message to his longtime rival ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Montreal, Canada.

The Great One pinned Cody Rhodes during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to ensure that the main event of Night 2 would be competed under Bloodline rules. However, it wound up backfiring on the heel faction as several stars showed up to help Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns.

John Cena made an appearance during the match and put Solo Sikoa through the announce table with an Attitude Adjustment. The Rock then arrived and met his old rival in the ring. Cena went for a punch but The Final Boss countered into a Rock Bottom in the middle of the ring.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The Brahma Bull took to his Instagram and delivered a message to John Cena. He shared an image of himself hitting the veteran with a Rock Bottom and noted that he can always see him:

"The Rock can always see you boy. - Final Boss"

Vince Russo was not a fan of The Rock's segment last week on WWE RAW

The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes last week on the red brand and asked to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He then warned Rhodes that he would be coming after him when he returned.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed the promo was very awkward between the two stars. The former WWE writer noted that the segment was long and he didn't understand what the point of it was:

"The first segment bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's Rock's swansong. Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's going to happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was," he said. [From 01:10:35 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

AJ Styles and LA Knight will be competing on this Friday's episode of SmackDown to determine Cody Rhodes' opponent at Backlash. It will be fascinating to see when The Rock decides to return to WWE television down the line.

