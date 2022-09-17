"I'll remember that more" – Ex-WWE personality opens up about Drew McIntyre's short promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Drew McIntyre's promo on Karrion Kross this week on SmackDown.

Kross has been at loggerheads with the Scottish Warrior ever since he made his return to the blue brand. In fact, the former two-time NXT Champion even distracted Drew during his championship match at Clash at the Castle. This week, the SmackDown Warrior called out his new adversary and warned that he would knock out Karrion with a Claymore.

In the post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he liked the way WWE is handling this feud. He praised Drew McIntyre for the promo, saying that he was brief and managed to get his points across very well.

"Well, I did like the way they manufactured it. He just showed up, cut it, therw the mic and took off. He had a purpose, he accomplished the purpose and he left. I'll remember that more than in-ring deal, back and forth because you've seen that 10 million times. So, he made it to the point, direct and it hit its mark. Straight on." [From 13:37 - 14:10]

Karrion Kross also had a warning for Drew McIntyre

This week on SmackDown, Killer Kross had a stern message for the former WWE Champion.

In a backstage segment with Scarlett, Kross proclaimed himself as the People's Execuitioner and discussed how McIntyre struggled to escape when he was caught in the Kross Jacket last week.

The 37-year-old star then left with the bone-chilling message that he would enslave Drew McIntyre in a cycle of suffering and not let him walk away from the pain.

A fight between the two superstars is likely to headline the Extreme Rules 2022 PPV. The match could also determine the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The rivalry between these two men is heating up. Do you think they are headed for a collision course? Sound off in the comments below.

