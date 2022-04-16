"They don't have anybody" - Former WWE Manager details why Drew McIntyre is booked in the same matches (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that top stars like Drew McIntyre should be able to keep jumping brands and appear on both shows.

Sami Zayn and McIntyre were pitted in a rematch this week. The Scottish Warrior dominated the bout, planting Sami between the apron and barricades. The Master Strategist tried to hide behind Pat McAfee, but the former WWE Champion got him back to the ring. As the latter attempted to hit the Claymore, Zayn again bolted for the stands, taking another count-out loss.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE was putting on the same match because they did not have anyone to go up against Drew.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"Well, it's not that they're figuring out what to do, they don't have anybody to put McIntyre with, I think. Unless they bring somebody from RAW and let him start going back and forth too. I think they should have an all-star TV crew. That's all they need to have. Then they'll be fine." (From 1:11:32 - 1:11:56)

Mantell also suggested that WWE could blur the lines between the two brands:

"They could go back and forth. They don't have to explain it. They don't explain nothing else. Just have them go back and forth." (from 1:12:04 - 1:12:13)

Drew McIntyre ended his feud with Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania

McIntyre has been slowly climbing up the ranks of the blue brand since his move to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft. Since the beginning of 2022, he had a storied rivalry with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

After multiple matches and entertaining segments, The Scottish Superstar ended the feud by defeating Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

The two-time WWE Champion has been vocal about facing Roman Reigns in the past. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre gets a big push to challenge The Tribal Chief anytime soon.

