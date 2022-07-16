"They didn't do anything" – Wrestling veteran disappointed with WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell feels WWE isn't doing enough with the Drew McIntyre and Sheamus storyline.

This week, Ridge Holland found himself in an impromptu matchup with McIntyre. Sheamus and McIntyre were scheduled to square off, but The Celtic Warrior was busy chasing Butch, and the unpredictable superstar rang the bell while Holland and The Scottish Warrior were in the ring. McIntyre won the bout with a massive Claymore after an initial back and forth.

This week, Mantell was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. He said WWE had been running the same program with these superstars without any payoff. Mantell added that he wanted something big to happen, but nothing of consequence took place:

"Oh my God! They do it with everybody. This is like the sixth time or seventh time that they've had these four people together in a match. What else can they do? I mean, bring a sledgehammer in that. Hell, they'd sc**w that up too or something. He's got a sword. I don't know. I wanted so bad for them to do something tonight. PG-14 or something. They didn't do anything. I don't know." (from 26:26 to 27:06)

Drew McIntyre or Sheamus will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Over the last two weeks, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been scheduled to be in a singles contest to determine which superstar will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus got out of facing McIntyre last week on account of not being medically cleared. The two rivals also didn't lock horns this week, and Holland took the Claymore.

It'll be interesting to see if this is part of a bigger plan by The Brawling Brutes and whether McIntyre can emerge as the next #1 challenger for the title. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

