Wrestling veteran feels top WWE storyline had input from both Vince McMahon and Triple H (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently claimed that The Bloodline's story involving Sami Zayn is the best angle in WWE and needed the creative genius of both Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Zayn has been on a high of late after being officially accepted into The Bloodline by Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce also had an impressive outing on RAW this past week when he took down AJ Styles in a singles encounter, albeit with some help from Solo Sikoa.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Sami getting involved with the Bloodline started before Triple H took over as head of creatives.

He suggested that Vince McMahon had approved the idea at first and that it had taken off since.

"That's a long, long story for WWE to tell. This started before. That was one of Vince's okays. Vince said, 'Okay, I like it, take it, do it.' It was a good story, and I think when Vince gave his okay on it, he's enjoying it too. And of course, Triple H is not going to drop this idea because it has too much momentum," said Dutch. [From 5:28 - 5:42]

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will team up on WWE SmackDown this week

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Madcap Moss and Ricochet were having fun backstage at the expense of Sami Zayn.

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa did not take too kindly to this and attacked the duo. This set up the tag team matchup for this week's show where The Bloodline will look to destroy Madcap and Ricochet.

Last week marked an important milestone for The Bloodline as Solo Sikoa also pledged his loyalty to the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. Sikoa acknowledged his cousin as the Head of the Table and hugged him in the middle of the ring.

