Bloodline member sends a message after officially acknowledging Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently sent a message after acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's show opened with a promo segment featuring Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. During the segment, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion asked Sikoa to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief, which the latter did, without batting an eyelid.

Following SmackDown, the former NXT North American Champion took to Twitter to share pictures of The Bloodline from the segment. He also wrote a short caption.

"Family Business," tweeted Sikoa.

Sikoa debuted on the main roster at Clash at the Castle. Since then, the 29-year-old has become an integral part of WWE SmackDown and The Bloodline, of which he's the official enforcer.

Fans had plenty of reactions to WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa's tweet

Considering just how popular The Bloodline has become, it's no surprise that many fans responded with the stable's raised finger symbol in the comments section.

mario @MarioMarvelWWE2 @WWESoloSikoa 🏽 🏽we the ones uce 🏽we the ones uce @WWESoloSikoa ☝🏽☝🏽we the ones uce

Apart from that, one Twitter user went as far as to claim that The Bloodline was the "greatest dynasty" ever.

One fan, however, wasn't too pleased with Solo Sikoa's tweet. He termed the stable "clowns" and said AEW star Hikaru Shida was ten times better than them.

Thomas Anderson @danielocean91 @WWESoloSikoa bro Hikaru Shida is 10 levels above all 4 these clowns put together @WWESoloSikoa bro Hikaru Shida is 10 levels above all 4 these clowns put together

Solo Sikoa will be in action on next week's SmackDown, where he would team up with Sami Zayn. The duo would square off against Ricochet and Madcap Moss as a result of a backstage brawl between the two sides on the latest edition of the show.

