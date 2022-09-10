"Get him drinking, and he changes" - Dutch Mantell gets honest on how former WWE champion was out of the ring

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed how Alberto Del Rio behaved after having a couple of drinks.

Alberto Del Rio wrestled in the WWE from 2010 to 2016, where he quickly rose to prominence by winning the company's top title. After leaving the company in 2014, Del Rio made a surprise return to the company at Hell in a Cell in October 2015, with Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter in WWE) as his manager.

Since his departure from WWE in April 2016, Del Rio has wrestled with numerous independent promotions over the next few years under Alberto El Patrón ring name.

Despite being a talented in-ring competitor, Del Rio's career was soiled due to his aggressive nature outside the ring, especially when he drinks. The most recent incident of his violent side came to light when he was recently arrested for allegedly striking, choking, and raping a woman in San Antonio, Texas.

Although the charges were dropped, it didn't do the former WWE superstar any favors.

In a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated that the former WWE Champion was a great guy until he downed a few drinks.

"Well, to me, he was good. Great guy. But get him drinking, and he changes. But that's just not Del Rio; that's a lot of people. You get them drinking, and all of a sudden, they kind of morph and change into another person. And in Del Rio's case, he'd probably tell you the same thing that when he drinks, he gets aggressive. And he does," said Mantell. [From 0:25 to 00:59]

Dutch Mantell recalled an incident when Alberto Del Rio got into a bar fight.

The wrestling veteran further recalled how Del Rio showed up with a black eye when they were in Germany. When questioned about it, the former World Champion narrated an incident where he got into a bar fight with a guy and was hit in the face with a black mug resulting in a black eye.

"I remember one night we were in Germany, and he showed up with a black eye and said Jack was working with him almost every night on that tour. So I saw him every night, personally up close. I said what happened to your eye? And he was telling me this story. And he said he was in this bar, and this guy got kind of physical with this girl, and he called him on it. Like, hey man, don't do that. And they had words, and the guy took his glass mug and hit him right in the face with it. He said it brought some blood, left him a black eye, and they got into it. And I guess they threw them both out," Dutch Mantell recalled.

Mantell went on to say that the incident wouldn't have taken place if Del Rio hadn't been drinking at a bar:

"Del Rio must have gotten a punch in before they got in. But would he have done the same had he not been drinking? He may not have even been in the bar had he not been drinking." [From 1:00 to 2:10]

Alberto Del Rio's wrestling career took a detour due to his aggressive nature. The former WWE superstar went on to start his own promotion along with Chavo Guerrero Jr. called Nacion Lucha Libre.

