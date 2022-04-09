"I liked him when he was poor" - Wrestling veteran opens up on his dislike for Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Happy Corbin and his fallout with Madcap Moss.

In a new episode of "Happy Talk", Corbin blamed Madcap Moss for his loss against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Corbin launched an attack on Moss and the two men engaged in an all-out brawl.

In this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE booked the fallout between Corbin and Moss brilliantly. He mentioned that the creative team now just had to carry on with the momentum and reception that Moss received from the fans in attendance. Mantell also made it clear that Corbin was over only when he was broke back in August last year.

"They telegraphed it well. You knew it was going to happen. And when it happens, you'll like it. Now you've just got to carry through with it. You always hated Corbin. I liked him when he was poor. I don't like him now," Mantell said. [from 1:20:41 onwards]

You can watch the full show here:

You can view the full SmackDown results here.

Drew McIntyre ended Happy Corbin's unbeaten streak

McIntyre's win against Corbin at WrestleMania meant that the Happy superstar's undefeated streak came to an end.

The former King of the Ring winner had not lost a singles match on WWE TV since becoming Happy Corbin. During the matchup, Corbin planted Drew with the End of Days only for the Scottish Warrior to kick out.

This sent Corbin into a state of shock since very few superstars have ever kicked out of his finishing maneuver. McIntyre grabbed the opening to hit a Future Shock DDT and a massive Claymore on Corbin to pick up the win.

With this recent fallout on "Happy Talk", it will be interesting to see if the two former friends can settle their differences or part ways for good.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Prem Deshpande