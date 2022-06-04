"Think about it for a minute" - Former WWE personality questions the new stipulation for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the upcoming No Holds Barred match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin at Hell In A Cell.

After being brutalized by Corbin three weeks ago, Madcap Moss returned to SmackDown this week. The latter immediately called out his attacker and demanded a match.

While Corbin rejected the challenge on SmackDown, Adam Pearce intervened and made the match between the two superstars official. The returning superstar wasted little time and struck down his opponent with repeated chair shots, getting himself disqualified. Later on, the stipulation match was announced.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell had an interesting tidbit to share about the new stipulation. He wondered about the need for a No Holds Barred match, believing holds aren't barred in a typical encounter anyway.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"One match was No Holds Barred. Was that Corbin and Moss? Think about it for a minute, what holds are barred anyway? Are any holds barred? I don't think so." (From 42:10 - 42:27)

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

How was the stipulation match between Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin finalized?

It was a busy night for WWE Official Adam Pearce. He rushed to the ring with several agents to stop Moss from annihilating his former friend with steel chairs and steps during their match.

He later met with Corbin and informed him that he would face Madcap Moss this Sunday at Hell In A Cell in a No Holds Barred matchup.

Moss' departure from the wisecracking jester to emerge as an angry and physically dominant superstar may be a much-needed change in his gimmick. It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old can exact revenge on Corbin at the premium live event on June 5.

