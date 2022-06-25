"He can't say cash it in on Brock Lesnar" – Former WWE manager praises SmackDown star for interview segment (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell felt Sami Zayn did a great job during his interview segment when he name-dropped Brock Lesnar.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Sami and Paul Heyman after the "Honorary Uce" won the Money in the Bank Qualifying match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn stated that he would never cash in on Roman Reigns. However, he added that he could cash in on The Beast and walked off, as The Special Council stared at him in shock and disbelief.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran praised Sami's mic skills. He detailed that the Master Strategist did most of the work during the segment while Paul Heyman was quiet and listened, which is very rare.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I kinda liked Zayn talking about that. He wants to win it to protect Brock. That was the only interview I've seen Heyman do and he didn't say that. His facials did everything. That makes sense what Zayn is saying. He can't say cash it in on Brock Lesnar because he didn't want to hear that. That's a pretty good interview if you watched it because Zayn did it all on his own and Paul was just looking." (From 30:04 - 30:44).

You can watch the full video here:

You can view the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

The Beast Incarnate sent ripples across the wrestling world when he made his return in front of a capacity crowd of cheering fans in Minneapolis, MN.

He walked down to the ring after Roman Reigns defeated Riddle in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The 44-year-old then proceeded to plant Reigns with an F5. The Usos also faced the wrath of Lesnar as they took successive F5s in the ring. Later, WWE announced that Brock and Roman will once again cross paths at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

While Reigns and Lesnar have had many epic clashes over the years, this SummerSlam encounter has the makings of an instant classic. It will be interesting to see who captures the gold at the biggest event of the summer.

While using the quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far