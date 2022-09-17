Dutch Mantell points out the biggest "change" on this week's WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was impressed with the broadcasters being clear and audible on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the absence of Pat McAfee, Corey Graves has become a member of the Blue brand's commentary desk alongside Michael Cole.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained how the production changes for commentary benefited the show.

The former WWE manager stated that the commentators were more audible than usual as the production team wisely lowered the crowd noise. Mantell added that this allowed him to register things in a better way. He said, on most episodes, it's hard to hear what the broadcasters are saying due to the noise.

"You know what I noticed tonight, too? I can actually hear the commentators. They kept that crowd noise down, and I could hear them. And so now that I could hear them, I could make more out of the show. Last week and the week before, I mean, they were competing with the crowd. You may have heard them, but I couldn't. Tonight, I heard them. Lots of changes today, just from the production aspect of the show," said Dutch Mantell. (From 24:12 - 24:38)

Booker T is open to joining WWE SmackDown's commentary team

Fans began wondering who would replace McAfee when it was announced that the former NFL star would be stepping away as SmackDown's commentator.

This was when Booker T in an interview with WrestlingInc, stated that if WWE needed his services, he would be willing to step in.

The WWE Hall of Famer also explained how a commentating job is as difficult as a wrestler's since it requires one to be on the road for the whole year.

"You know, what I say with my job is I'm always available when I'm available. I never go looking for anything like that. Right now, I got so many projects with WWE, as well as outside. People don't realize, being at that table is 52 weeks out of the year. You're in a different city, it's like being one of the boys, it's like being on the road. I'm happy, I'm like so content with where I am in my life right now. I cannot be missing my golf outings on a weekly. So, that's a hard job," said Booker T.

With Graves taking over the responsibilities from McAfee, it's safe to say fans won't get to see Booker T commentating on SmackDown any time soon.

