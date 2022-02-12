"Make it interesting again" – Former WWE manager on how he feels the newly crowned champion will help (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that Sami Zayn winning the Intercontinental Championship will make things interesting.

Sami Zayn faced Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The episode, which aired on tape delay, was taped at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Nakamura lost the title after holding the gold for 189 days.

Dutch Mantell appeared on Smack Talk this week and was informed of the spoiler by host Rick Ucchino. He said, according to the SmackDown tapings, the Intercontinental title has changed hands as Zyan dethroned Nakamura. Mantell believes it's a great move by WWE to make the switch:

"I think it's a great thing they switched it. Sami will make it interesting again. I just hope Sami doesn't lose all his money and they repo his car and then they got to come back and he's where you know just pieces of clothing he picks up off street." (39:43 – 43:31)

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk below:

Sami Zayn begins his third Intercontinental Championship reign

Sami Zayn has been one of the most interesting superstars to hold the Intercontinental Championship. With the win over Nakamura, the Canadian star starts his third reign with the gold.

Zayn first won the title at Elimination Chamber 2020. His second win came at Clash of Champions 2020 when he got the better of Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match. He then lost the title to Big E on SmackDown (December 25, 2020).

The 37-year-old recently got involved in a feud with Johnny Knoxville, who he eliminated from the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Zayn's third reign as champion could mark the beginning of a clash between Zayn and Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want to see Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38? Sound off below!

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh