Dutch Mantell reacts to WWE legend seemingly retiring

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell recently offered his thoughts on comments Glenn Jacobs made about his in-ring future.

Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane, said in an interview with David Gornoski that he is unlikely to wrestle again. The 56-year-old has not competed in a match since 2021 when he participated in the Men's Royal Rumble.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell said he understands why The Big Red Machine is no longer interested in performing:

"Well, he wants to be done because all he can do now is guest slots. His name would still mean something on the card. But [he could return] if he did wanna come back and do something and gets in a little bit of decent shape." [0:44 – 1:06]

Jacobs has served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018. In 2021, his contributions to the wrestling business were recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Dutch Mantell on "embarrassing" wrestling returns

Veteran wrestlers often return to the ring several years after announcing their retirement. Ric Flair, for example, wrestled at the age of 73 in 2022 almost 11 years after his last TNA match.

Dutch Mantell believes former wrestlers should consider their careers "done" if they are unable to return at a level close to their best:

"One of the worst things that can happen to a retired pro wrestler is, when you make a comeback, is if you don't resemble what you were when you were hot, you're done, and it's embarrassing. It really is." [1:07 – 1:26]

Mantell previously said Ric Flair tarnished his legacy by wrestling in his 70s. He also criticized The Nature Boy for disrespecting fans after the event.

