Dutch Mantell reacts to WWE not using star for over 22 weeks: "You feel something for this guy" (Exclusive)

WWE has a deep roster of talents, and interestingly enough, many promising names are currently sidelined due to undisclosed reasons. Dutch Mantell recently opened up about Dexter Lumis' absence and why the former TNA star needed to be given a few chances on the main roster.

Dexter Lumis was amongst the stars re-signed by WWE last year, and after having a relatively enjoyable angle with The Miz, he's not been seen much on TV. He last appeared on RAW in May, with his most recent match happening on a Main Event taping the same month.

While Dutch Mantell wasn't overly familiar with Dexter Lumis' work, he could sense that fans gravitated towards the superstar because of his unique and mysterious character. The former WWE manager briefly spoke about Lumis, who has been absent for over 150 days, on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, as you can view below:

"I read about him in NXT, and I think they brought him up and not doing anything. Dexter Lumis. I saw bits and pieces of when he was down there. I saw when he got married and all that. Who was his buddy? Johnny Gargano. I remember when he spoke, it was such a big reaction with Johnny and the crowd. But he actually touches you somewhere; you feel something for this guy." [1:08:50 – 1:09:30]

Dutch Mantell makes an interesting observation about WWE's female stars

The wrestling veteran thought about Dexter Lumis after catching up on all that is happening in NXT. Dutch Mantell noted that in the women's division, WWE might have a problem where talents look similar, and he felt it was because of how most are signed, keeping their physical features in mind.

Dutch Mantell opined that female talents didn't need to be the greatest in-ring workers, but they needed to master acting and control their facial expressions. Dutch also urged WWE to "turn the needle" when it came to the personas of the women and get fans to be more emotionally invested in the gimmicks:

"Now, I think some of those girls look alarmingly alike because they are pretty girls, really pretty girls. And sometimes you can take a really pretty girl as a heel, but you really don't want to cheer against her; the guys don't. You don't want to see them get beat. That's what they've got to do. Turn the needle in the emotional department, and the wrestling can go down the chart a little bit; they don't have to be great wrestlers, but they have to be great actors to make you feel something about him." [1:09:31 - 1:10:30]

