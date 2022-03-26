"May not be a wrestling masterpiece" – Wrestling veteran predicts how Sami Zayn's match at WrestleMania will pan out (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville will have a good match at WrestleMania 38.

The rivalry between Zayn and Knoxville has been heating up ever since Royal Rumble 2022 when Zayn eliminated Knoxville. Knoxville was the first challenger to respond to Zayn's open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. However, Zayn dismissed him and planted him with a Helluva Kick. The following week, Knoxville ran an interference, leading to Sami losing the title to Ricochet.

Speaking on Smack Talk this week, Dutch Mantell said that the Jackass Forever star had a pretty big audience and would drag a lot of eyeballs to WrestleMania. The veteran said he expects Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville to be a good match:

"You have to say that Johnny Knoxville has a lot more people that know who he is than some of these guys. I think that match is going to be good. I really do. They've got a lot of stuff to draw on. They've done all this crazy stuff. I think it'll be good. May not be a wrestling masterpiece, but it'll be good." (from 38:50 onwards)

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Sami Zayn believes Johnny Knoxville doesn't stand a chance at WrestleMania

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown #WrestlemMania @SamiZayn @realjknoxville "You are going to experience punishment in a way that has never, ever, EVER been seen in a WWE ring before." "You are going to experience punishment in a way that has never, ever, EVER been seen in a WWE ring before."#SmackDown #WrestlemMania @SamiZayn @realjknoxville https://t.co/keUGuYkBa3

In a backstage interview this week, Sami Zayn made it very clear that Johnny Knoxville had no chance of winning at WrestleMania 38. The Master Strategist promised he'd beat the Jackass star and administer punishment on a different level.

While Dutch Mantell is correct in pointing out that the match may not be a wrestling masterpiece, the two men will try to hurt each other during the atrocious Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38.

You can view the results of this week's SmackDown here.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh