Dutch Mantell says WWE can make a stunning decision with Roman Reigns if they make a big mistake at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Wrestling Veteran Dutch Mantell has an interesting take on the direction that WWE could go with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline story moving forward. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, he discussed the possibility of WWE having to pull the plug if something goes wrong.

The Bloodline story has seen Roman Reigns become the fourth-longest reigning World Champion in WWE history - recently surpassing the legendary Pedro Morales. It's an unprecedented reign in the modern era of wrestling and one that is unlikely to be repeated for possibly many decades.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell doesn't think WWE should end Roman Reigns' Universal Title run anytime soon. In his opinion, the story can go well past SummerSlam. He said that even if they made a mistake at SummerSlam, WWE could make the stunning move of pulling the plug and ending Reigns' run:

"To me, they [WWE] shouldn't end this story. I would take it past this [SummerSlam] because they can. And they can always turn around it and end it anytime if they made a mistake, they can do that. Don't cut it short unless you have to. And I'm a big proponent of not doing screwy finishes because the fans get pissed at you then. But if the guy just loses straight up, which is basically what Roman [Reigns] has done. The guy that beats Roman is going to be over - big time!" (4:26-5:10)

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins spoke about what it means to dethrone Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins may not have been the man to end Roman Reigns' run, but he certainly came close to dethroning The Tribal Chief at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

During an appearance on The Impaulsive Podcast, Seth Rollins spoke about his former Shield brother taking it to another level:

"If it's up to me, it's me. I don't know man. I'd say whoever does is primed for a rocket to the moon. I mean the guy is certainly operating on a level that very few have in the history of our industry. He really found his groove being the Tribal Chief, this kind of mob boss character. He really found it," said Rollins. [From 43:00 to 43:35]

Will Rollins and Reigns clash again anytime soon? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.