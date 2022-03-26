"Bum a** Corbin was more entertaining" - Wrestling veteran shares his honest opinion on Happy Corbin (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his opinions on the Happy Corbin gimmick.

This week on SmackDown, WWE ran a video package that chronicled the rise of Corbin from the time he was miserable to hitting it big in Vegas. The vignette also stressed that the SmackDown Superstar is undefeated since he took up the moniker of Happy Corbin.

Dutch Mantell was in this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review the latest episode of SmackDown. He mentioned that he was a fan of Baron Corbin when he was down on his luck as the latter was more entertaining then.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"Bum a** Corbin was more entertaining than what they got now. For me, I think he was more entertaining. This guy now is irritating. I turned the channel off." (from 33:30 onwards)

He suggested that WWE could have run with Corbin's previous iteration for much longer.

"They had a lot more room to build on that too. Where do we go with this jokester Corbin? Nowhere," Mantell added.

You can watch the full video here:

Drew Mcintyre had some harsh words for Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre was in conversation with Kayla Braxton this week on the blue brand. The Scottish Warrior mentioned that his upcoming match with Corbin at WrestleMania was different from his previous matches at The Show of Shows.

McIntyre reasoned that Corbin had tried to end his career at WWE Day 1, and their rivalry was personal. He made it clear that he would humiliate Corbin at WrestleMania and end his unbeaten streak.

Check out this week's WWE SmackDown results here.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy