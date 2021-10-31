"I didn't like it" – wrestling veteran critical of Happy Corbin's SmackDown match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was critical of Happy Corbin.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell reviewed the latest episode of the Blue Brand. He was particularly annoyed by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Mantell mentioned that a Trick or Street match seemed like an insult to fans. The former WWE manager was also critical of Boogs' guitar skills.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I think Happy Corbin was over more before than he is now. You can't feel sorry for him. And I think that was just an insult to fans. You know, they're going to use the pumpkins and they're going to do this, and do that. And if I have to see Nakamura and that guy play the guitar once again, I am going to throw up. I don't think that's a gimmick. I don't know how it plays on the road. I don't know how it plays live. But I know how it plays on TV. That to me is a concession break. I didn't like it and, to me, nobody advanced from that," Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

Happy Corbin was in a Trick or Street Fight this week on SmackDown

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss took on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rock Boogs in a turbulent Trick or Street Fight. The match was filled with a messy flood of pumpkins, kendo sticks, and buckets of apples.

However, the strangest moment was when two costumed figures attacked Rick Boogs. It was later revealed that they were none other than Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza. The attack paved the way for Madcap Moss to hit a vicious neck breaker on Boogs for the pinfall.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh