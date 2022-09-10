"How long have these girls been wrestling?" – Former WWE manager tears apart Toxic Attraction for SmackDown matchup (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen personality Dutch Mantell has discussed Toxic Attraction's return to SmackDown this week.

After being knocked out of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament because of an injury to Gigi Dolin, the former two-time NXT Women's Tag Champs were out to secure an opportunity at the gold. However, a Texana Bomb on Jacy Jayne helped Raquel Rodriguez win the match for her team on the blue brand.

On Smack Talk this week, Dutch Mantell mentioned that the duo of Jayne and Dolin looked inept in the ring. The former manager detailed that possibly the pressure of performing in front of a big crowd had gotten to the duo.

"Toxic Attraction - how long have these girls been wrestling? How long have they been working? Very green. And it could be being in front of a big crowd, they could've been nervous. But they looked like they've only been at this maybe a year. But then again, I've been critical of taking those talents to Orlando and just warehousing them. You're gonna put them in front of people. See, they gotta feel the temperature of the room too because they're the ones doing the work," Mantell said. (From 1:01:12 - 1:02:00)

Raquel and Aliyah will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW

After a successful outing against Toxic Attraction on SmackDown this week, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be gearing up for their title defense against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL next Monday.

Raquel and Aliyah will be looking to make it 2-0 over Damage CTRL. However, Bayley's presence at ringside could be a critical factor in deciding the outcome.

