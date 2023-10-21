Dutch Mantell thinks Triple H will risk losing his power if 9-time World Champion returns to WWE (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has been full of praise for Triple H's tenure as the head of WWE Creative. But he feels that WWE won't let a certain "powder keg" or gun barrel take The Game's power away.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to host SP3 about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. Punk is a two-time World Champion in AEW, one-time in ROH, and a 6-time World Champion in WWE. He famously had personal backstage issues with Triple H.

When host SP3 referred to CM Punk as a powder keg or gun barrel that might blow up within WWE and cause issues, Mantell stated that he doesn't think WWE will allow it to happen because if it does, Triple H could risk losing his power within the company:

"What you're saying is, CM Punk is the powder keg [gun barrel] that might go there and blow it up? I don't think they're going to allow that to happen. It's called pro wrestling. They put the pro in front because you make money doing this. So if those guys [WWE] are that stupid to let one guy blow it up, you're looking at Triple H not having any power."

He added:

"Before he would allow that to happen, he would just leave him at home, not fire him. Just leave him home and all he has to say is that the time's not right. Which he would be right by saying that. Because if he's going to cause a lot of problems, leave him home. Don't let him dictate what the people are saying about your company." [1:47 - 2:42]

Triple H has reportedly been handed the keys to the kingdom and been given more creative control than Vince McMahon - a decision that was supposedly made by WWE's parent company, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

Dutch Mantell weighed on Triple H having heat with two ex-WWE stars

Triple H once made a key decision in NXT - to let Enzo and Cass go on their own to the main roster without Carmella - a woman who was a huge part of their success. While the decision was criticized at first, it became clear over the next two years that Triple H's decision was made in Carmella's best interest.

In fact, she went on to become the most successful of the trio, while the other two were released in a matter of years.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend gave his thoughts on the inexperienced mindset of Enzo Amore & Big Cass that led to their release:

"I think both of them (Enzo and Cass) didn't understand the business. They didn't understand the politics of the business, they didn't understand the culture the business they got in. I think they thought they were just going to go right to the top and Big Bill had the size and Enzo had the mouth...They didn't know that running that mouth in that dressing room remains in that dressing room. Not with wrestlers, but they're saying things openly about the booker or how they're being used. That's one thing in a business you don't do," said Mantell.

Do you agree with Mentell's assessment of the situation? Let us know in the comments below!

