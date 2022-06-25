"Thought we would see maybe a total change like Triple H at NXT" – WWE veteran on SmackDown being the same (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell was disappointed with this week's SmackDown as he hoped the show's structure would change after recent events.

Recently, Vince McMahon stepped back as WWE Chairman & CEO following a Wall Street Journal report about alleged misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, was named the Interim Chairwoman & CEO. Also, John Laurinaitis was reportedly removed from his position as WWE Head of Talent Relations. Bruce Prichard, WWE Senior Vice President & Executive Director of SmackDown and RAW, reportedly replaced Laurinaitis as the Interim Head of Talent Relations. Vince McMahon is still seen as the creative head of both SmackDown and RAW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell said he was hoping Prichard changed a few things on SmackDown with McMahon stepping back. Mantell feels that hasn't happened, and the structure of the show is the same:

"I was thinking tonight that since they've had a change and Vince has kind of moved back that maybe Prichard has taken it over, the show didn't change. It's the same old structure it had before and they had a few segments that were interesting, but other than that it's the same stuff. I thought we'd see maybe a total change like Triple H did at NXT. He had a whole different set-up, but I saw none of that tonight, it was still a regular SmackDown show." (from 11:18 to 11:55)

What happened on this week's WWE SmackDown?

This week's SmackDown was the penultimate one before the Money in the Bank, set to take place on July 2.

There were a few Money in the Bank qualifier matches, with Sami Zayn facing Shinsuke Nakamura at the night's start. Zayn won after landing a Helluva Kick. Shotzi defeated Tamina to secure a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus had to team up and face The Usos. The stipulation stated that McIntyre & Sheamus could retain their spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match only if they beat The Usos, which they did.

GUNTHER defeated Ricochet to retain his Intercontinental Championship, while The Viking Raiders turned heel, attacking The New Day.

