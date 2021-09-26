"I counted 13" - Dutch Mantell on WWE underutilizing SmackDown Women's division (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) shared his thoughts on the SmackDown Women's Division being underutilized.

“I counted 13. Not all of them worked. I think they had six in one match. But I did like Zelina Vega getting a win. I popped for her," Dutch Mantell said.

As has been the pattern over the last few weeks, the Women's division has received little to no ring time on SmackDown. There were also reports of a tag team bout between Carmella, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, and Toni Storm being cut from the September 11th edition of SmackDown due to time constraints.

This week was a step up compared to the trend over the last month as the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Extreme Rules featured two women's matches. The first being Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan in singles action, where Zelina picked up her first win since her return to WWE last July. The second women's match of the night was between Nikki A.S.H. and Natalya, where the former picked up the win.

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE is punishing Zelina Vega

Further in the episode, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Zelina, stating that she deserved the Most Valuable Player award of the night, and added that WWE might be punishing her for her actions by recalling a quote from Vince McMahon.

“They’ve beaten that poor girl so many times. They should give her the Most Valuable Player award tonight. Well, she doesn’t quit, and they kicked the cr*p out of that girl. But when she kicks, she kicks. I don’t see her pulling anything back or trying to lessen the blows or anything. Anyways, I kind of like her, and I think they are punishing her for what she left last time. You know the old saying in wrestling, If they’re somewhere else, you can’t scr*w ’em but if they’re right there, you can scr*w ’em. That’s a direct quote from Vince McMahon," Dutch Mantell added.

What is your opinion on WWE's use of their Women's division on SmackDown? What was your reaction to Zelina Vega's first win since her return? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

