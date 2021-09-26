"If they’re right there, you can screw’em" - WWE veteran quotes Vince McMahon and thinks WWE is punishing Zelina Vega (Exclusive) 

Zelina Vega made her surprising WWE return in July and was announced as one of the Money in the Bank ladder match participants.

Ever since her return, she has not picked up a single win until the latest edition of SmackDown. She finally ended her losing streak by gaining a pinfall victory over Liv Morgan thanks to a distraction from Carmella.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) praised Zelina Vega and stated that WWE might still be punishing her for her previous actions. He recalled a direct quote from Vince McMahon:

“They’ve beaten that poor girl so many times. They should give her the Most Valuable Player award tonight. Well, she doesn’t quit, and they kicked the crap out of that girl. But when she kicks, she kicks. I don’t see her pulling anything back or trying to lessen the blows or anything. Anyways, I kind of like her, and I think they are punishing her for what she left last time. You know the old saying in wrestling, If they’re somewhere else, you can’t screw’em but if they’re right there, you can screw’em. That’s a direct quote from Vince McMahon,” Mantell said.

Why did Zelina Vega return to WWE?

In an interview with Stephanie Chase, Zelina Vega explained that she returned to WWE because she felt that she had unfinished business in the promotion. She also said that she has her eyes on the SmackDown Women's Championship.

As stated earlier, Zelina had to wait for close to two months after her return to pick up her first win. She's a highly talented individual and has worked hard to improve her skills.

While a shot at the SmackDown title looks far off at the moment considering Sasha Banks' return, Zelina Vega definitely can get there with a proper build in due course of time. The much anticipated 'Queen of The Ring' tournament could be the first step.

