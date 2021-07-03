Zelina Vega returns to WWE; Joins Women's MITB ladder match

Zelina Vega made a surprise return to SmackDown\ and was named as the second entrant from the blue brand in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Vega has been away from WWE since her release in late 2020. Her partnership with both Andrade and Angel Garza ended and all three were forced to go their separate ways.

Garza and Andrade remained on RAW but neither was consistently used. Vega was drafted to SmackDown but was released in December 2020. She had been teasing that something big was in the works and that she had signed a deal with a promotion.

With her return to WWE and SmackDown, fans now know what she was hinting towards.

A few months ago, some reports said a WWE return was already in the works for Zelina Vega. She was also seen at the WWE PC a few months ago alongside Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of the Rock.

Zelina Vega's return should help WWE

SmackDown's roster was hit the hardest by the budget cuts made by WWE over the last few months. Among the women released by WWE, Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, and Ruby Riott were all technically members of the SmackDown roster.

Vega was primarily used as a mouthpiece for Andrade and Garza, but she did routinely get into the ring. With her return to SmackDown, it appears that she will focus on her own in-ring career for now.

Vega had to get through Liv Morgan on her return to WWE but the Morgan pulled off the win. Since she hasn't been announced for the MITB match yet, it seems like Morgan will eventually be in the mix for the briefcase.

It was a bit strange to have Zelina Vega lose in her return, but she seems to be a part of a bigger storyline for Morgan.

With Samoa Joe and now Zelina Vega back in the fold for WWE, does that mean some other previously released stars will also return in the future? Vega's return is certainly one positive sign for that trend to continue.

Edited by Alan John